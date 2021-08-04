Advertisement

House fire doused quickly by the Madison Fire Department

No injuries reported.
Fire
Fire(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department worked quickly to put out a home fire at the intersection of Sachtjen Street and Ruskin Street.

MFD was alerted to the fire around 7:20 a.m., and according to Division Chief Paul Ripp, it took roughly 10 minutes to put the fire out.

The people who live in the home were gone, so no one was injured. The dog in the house, Ollie, was rescued by fire crews when they did an initial sweep of the home after arriving.

The fire department was called by some good samaritans across the street, who first heard the fire.

“I was in my kitchen with my wife, and we heard this pop, and I thought it might have been a car crash,” said Sean Witzling. “Then we saw the fire, and I called 911, and my wife ran over and started banging on the front door.”

The start of the fire is still under investigation.

