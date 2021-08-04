Advertisement

It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts

Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.(YakubovAlim/Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab a glass of milk and get ready to dunk! It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and there are several ways to snag a deal on arguably one of the best types of cookies around.

Insominia Cookies is celebrating with an offer for one free chocolate chunk cookie with delivery. Check its social media channels for the exclusive code.

Mrs. Fields is offering 20% off cookie cakes to customers in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Use the code CHIP with online orders.

Tiff’s Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per person who comes into stores.

Lenny & Larry’s is offering 25% off any items with chocolate chips in them. Just use the code CHOCOCHIP25.

GrubHub & Subway are teaming up to offer up to five free cookies and a $0 delivery fee every Wednesday when customers order $25 or more from Subway on GrubHub.

Note: Be sure to check with your local businesses, not all locations may be participating.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated
'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' are seen on the Atlantic seafloor
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
NC college students said to be buying fake COVID vaccination cards