‘Jazz on State’ brings live music to downtown State St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sounds of live jazz music will fill the 100 block of State Street in August.

‘Jazz on State’ is a free outdoor concert series showcasing a diverse array of jazz genres performed by local artists.

Executive Director Cathy Sullivan says she hopes the event will encourage people to come downtown and support local businesses.

“Businesses have been hurting and trying to reopen,” said Sullivan. State street is certainly no exception to that and I think the 100 Block has been particularly hard hit.”

Sullivan hopes the music will bring a much-needed boost to the area.

Some located on this end of State Street include Ian’s Pizza, 107 State, Buck & Badger, Cooper’s Tavern, Clary’s Popcorn and Michelangelo’s Coffeehouse. The businesses will have extended hours and be open during the concerts.

“We’d really like to shine a spotlight on them and encourage people to come on down and remember that they’re here,” said Sullivan.

Organizers say the idea formed after long-time running Jazz at Five moved for Fitchburg.

Wednesday night features music from Gerri DiMaggio Quintet which included a mix of Brazilian melodies and a fresh blend of jazz standards. The concert will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The upcoming ‘Jazz on State’ concerts will be on the following dates:

- August 11: Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band

- August 18: Leo Sidran and Friends

First concert is tonight! We've got beautiful weather, and a stellar line-up: Gerri DiMaggio Quintet at 5:30, followed... Posted by Jazz on State, Madison WI on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

