Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint

Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOKYO (WEAU) - Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek is taking home a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 200 meter sprint.

Bednarek finished with a personal-best time of 19.68, finishing behind Andre de Grasse of Canada, who won the gold with his own personal-best a time of 19.62.

You can watch the race here.

Kenneth Bednarek, right, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal with...
Kenneth Bednarek, right, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal with bronze medalist Noah Lyles, also of the United States, in the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)

Americans Noah Lyles (19.74) and Erriyon Knighton (19.93) finished in third and fourth respectively.

In the semifinals, Bednarek ran a 19.83, finishing in second behind de Grasse to qualify for the finals of the 200 meter sprint.

Bednarek was a winner in his first race of the Tokyo Olympic games as he won his heat of the 200 meter sprint, running the fastest time in the quarterfinals, winning in a time of 20.01. American teammate Noah Lyles had the third-fastest time at 20.18.

Aaron Brown of Canada, Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, and Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago also ran in the finals.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

