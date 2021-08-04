Advertisement

Large police presence at two-vehicle crash on Madison east side

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Madison Police Department officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

According to Dane Co. Dispatch, a motorcycle and one other vehicle were involved in a crash on North Thompson Drive that caused injuries.

An NBC15 viewer called in at approximately 10:30 p.m. to report the large police presence.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
Wis. bank CEOS report more favorable economy than end of 2020, survey finds
Christine Crisco, mother of Sean Crisco, who was struck and killed while crossing East...
Mother of Madison hit-and-run victim speaks out
Madison pop-up shop to offer free kids and teens clothing
Vaccine generic
Dane Co., Madison require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests