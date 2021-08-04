Madison-area health workers urge COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area health officials are urging pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday amid low vaccination rates.

UnityPoint Health- Meriter emphasized Wednesday that federal health officials consider pregnant people to be at an increased risk for illness and death from the coronavirus. However, nurse Beth Borkowski, who is pregnant, stated that pregnant women are being vaccinated at a lower rate nationally and locally.

Borkowski noted that both she and her husband were fully vaccinated before she became pregnant.

“I not only want to protect myself, but I want to protect my baby,” said Borkowski. “Studies have shown that protective immunity can be passed to newborns through both the placenta during pregnancy and breastmilk after birth. A vaccine is an easy way to keep us all safe, especially before vaccines are available for young children.”

Borkowski noted that vaccination rates among patients in the Mother-Baby hospital are lower than compared to other medical units.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who are pregnant or live with pregnant people should take extra coronavirus precautions, which includes the vaccine.

