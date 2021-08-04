Madison pastor ‘wants justice’ after his family’s cars were stolen from their garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of home burglaries and car thefts in late July, mostly on the west side of Madison, left one area pastor with two cars stolen. The string of thefts happened within just ten days. Now, Mt. Zion pastor Reverend Marcus Allen is speaking out.

Allen said many of these crimes are committed by kids and teens. He has worked with many kids in the community to keep them off the streets and away from crime, but now that he is a victim, he also wants them to be held accountable.

“I want justice for all the victims,” he said.

Allen said he is still frustrated and angry, a week after both his cars were stolen from inside his open garage.

“They came in the house, took the keys and took the vehicles,” he explained.

The theft happened while both Allen and his kids were at home.

“They said they heard someone walking upstairs, and I’m just glad that they didn’t go upstairs because it’d be a totally different situation,” he said.

A few hours later, police found Allen’s car unharmed, but it took five days to find his wife’s car. When they found it, it was totaled.

Allen explained since the theft, his family has changed their locks and installed a security system, but he still feels like his home was violated.

“It makes me feel kind of less than a man because I wasn’t able to keep my family safe,” he described.

The Madison pastor is just one recent victim of a crime that has been on the rise. According to data from the Madison Police Department, between January and June of 2021, motor vehicle theft offenses increased nearly 46 percent compared to the same time period in 2018.

In the first six months of 2021, there have been 378 motor vehicle theft offenses, but only 67 arrests.

“They’re just not getting arrested, it appears, because we’re not seeing them,” said Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman.

Bauman said since March of 2020, the number of kids brought to the Juvenile Reception Center for stealing cars has dropped dramatically.

“It’s not like we don’t have capacity or we’re turning them away, it’s just they’re not coming through the front door for whatever reason,” he described.

For Allen, he wants more accountability for those kids.

“Asking the courts to not be lenient on them at all, to give them the fair punishment that they deserve,” he explained.

However, Bauman explained the juvenile system does not have minimum sentencing guidelines, and it is not meant to be long term.

“Ultimately [it’s] up to the judge to decide what that youth might need, and that’s based on assessments and a lot of input from many people in the system,” he said.

As a pastor and community leader, Allen said he has already worked on and continues to support job programs and other interventions to keep kids off the streets.

“I committed my time to going down to the juvenile detention center, talking to the kids,” he said.

Now, he is speaking up for victims too.

“It’s possible to help these young kids and these victims at the same time,” Allen explained.

Allen also said he wants police to be able to do their jobs. He said he feels law enforcement is handicapped because they cannot chase the people who are stealing cars.

NBC15 checked with the Madison Police Department. Under MPD’s standard operating procedures, police can only pursue a car if there is probably cause the driver or passenger has committed or is about to commit a violent felony.

The procedures also state police can start a pursuit if someone fails to stop when officers try to pull them over, but if a driver begins speeding excessively or driving recklessly, the earlier conditions apply.

