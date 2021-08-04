Meet Unity: Dane Co. dog looking for furrever home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Of the 100 animals that arrived on a plane from Texas to Madison to find new homes last month, just one is still waiting to find its furrever home.

The Dane County Humane Society announced Wednesday that Unity, a young mixed breed, is still looking for a loving family to adopt her.

The humane society said the young pup is on the shy side, and is looking for a patient and positive home. Employees recommend she live in a house with people in their teens or older.

Last month, nearly 100 animals from El Paso Animal Services arrived on a cargo plane in Madison to find new homes. (Dane County Humane Society)

Unity has been a good girl, working with the DCHS staff and canine behavior team for nearly a month to help her feel more confident.

The humane society noted she is in a quieter part of the shelter, so those who would love to make Unity a member of their family should stop by the Adoption Center to ask about her.

The shelter also noted that its Pet of the Week from last week, Parsley, is still available for those looking to add a furry friend to their life.

Dane County Humane Society is looking for a loving home to adopt Parsley. (Dane County Humane Society)

