Missing Milwaukee-area man found dead in Madison

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A missing Milwaukee-area man was found dead Tuesday morning in Madison.

In Madison Police Department’s incident report, officers responded around 10:38 a.m. near Dearholt Road and Fairway Drive to a missing person’s vehicle that had been located.

As a K-9 unit and a drone team searched for the missing suspect, officers found him deceased. Officers did not identify the man.

MPD said the death is not considered suspicious and an autopsy is being conducted.

The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating, with help from MPD and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

