More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today

Rain will be likely Thursday night and Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today bringing more sunshine and fairly low humidity levels. The ridge is located to the south so we will see light southwesterly winds. As this area of high pressure drifts slowly to the east over the next couple of days, more sunshine is expected into Thursday. Temperatures will turn a bit warmer through the week as winds shift to more southerly. Highs today will be in the lower to middle 80s. We will top off in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday as well. By the weekend and early next week, highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels will also be on the increase by the end of the week. Our next chance precipitation will arrive Thursday night into Friday when showers and thunderstorms will be likely as a warm front moves in.

More sunshine is coming up over the next couple days before rain moves in Thursday night and Friday.
More sunshine is coming up over the next couple days before rain moves in Thursday night and Friday. It will be warmer and more humid by the weekend.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 83. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 63. Wind: Southwest 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 83.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers/t-storms likely. High: 83.

Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday because storms and the heat return later this week
Get Outside Alert - Pleasant summer weather expected much of this week
Get Outside Alert - Pleasant summer weather expected much of this week