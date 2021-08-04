Mother of hit-and-run victim speaks out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mother of an East Washington Ave. hit-and-run victim is calling for change.

Christine Crisco’s son Sean died at the end of June when he was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Crisco describes the last month as a “nightmare.” She lives in North Carolina but has been following the news about East Washington out of Madison since her son died.

Crisco says she wants leaders to act.

“It’s hard to breath,” Crisco said. it’s hard to get out of bed, it’s hard to live with the fact that he’s gone,” Crisco said. “I was [in Madison] a few weeks ago to pack up all of Sean’s belongings and was on Washington avenue watching the people fly up and down the road and having total disregard for the speed limit and pedestrians in the area and other cars. It’s so dangerous.”

After doing some research of her own and finding that several others have died on the corridor, Crisco is pushing for more safety measures on one of Madison’s busiest roadways.

“I want the city to make some changes, these deaths are tragic and senseless,” Crisco said. “I know how I’m feeling and how my family is feeling, and I feel so bad for the other families who are also going through this.”

Part of the city’s plan is called ‘Vision Zero.’ The goal is to have no traffic deaths on roadways. To accomplish this along East Washington, Madison has already lowered speeds and increased police enforcement this summer to monitor speeding.

As far as infrastructure for pedestrian safety, the Madison Mayor’s Office says city departments are working on plans to reconstruct certain dangerous intersections.

“We’re hoping to secure some federal funding for that,” State Rep. Francesca Hong, (D) Madison said.

Lawmakers like Rep. Hong have started conversations with other legislators about what to do at the state level.

“This is a pressing issue, and for us to get to a point when there’s zero traffic deaths, there needs to be collective action,” Rep. Hong said.

While Rep. Hong efforts bringing the issue to fellow lawmakers, Crisco will push for changes every day.

“I want there to be some justice for Sean and if he were still alive, he’d be fighting for this change, if this happened to someone that he knew,” Crisco said.

The driver who allegedly hit Crisco turned himself in and has been charged. Police are still investigating the circumstances around Crisco’s death.

Rep. Hong also mentioned some law makers want to reintroduce a bill from last session for traffic cameras for certain Wisconsin cities. The technology would automatically take a photo of reckless driving and record license plates.

