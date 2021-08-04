Advertisement

MPD hopeful its beloved horse Cooper will come home soon after medical issues

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is hopeful Tuesday that their beloved horse Cooper will be able to come home “very soon” after experiencing some severe medical problems.

The 9-year old Percheron has been serving MPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit for the past five years, according to a GoFundMe for the horse.

Organizers explained Cooper was rushed to UW Veterinary Hospital on July 19 with colic symptoms, where medical professionals eventually concluded he needed emergency surgery for a displaced colon.

Cooper has had several complications since his surgery and has required around-the-clock care. The organizers also noted that due to the stallion’s size, he requires almost double the care than other horses. None of that has stopped Cooper in his road to recovery.

MPD announced Tuesday that Cooper was eating well, as well as eating more throughout the day.

“He will have a long road to recovery and will not work for the remainder of the riding season so that be can work to regain his physical strength,” said MPD.

The department added that Cooper has made plenty of friends at the hospital, from veterinarians to students. Officers are optimistic he can get back to prancing through the streets of Madison as soon as he is well.

Cooper Update! Cooper continues to show progress. He is eating well and enjoying much larger quantities of food...

Posted by Madison Police Department on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

