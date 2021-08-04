MPD partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host Leadership Camp

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, littles in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program are getting to spend time with Madison Police Officers. The Leadership Camp is back this summer after taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Officer Lucien Senatus says it’s an opportunity to have fun but also talk about important issues, especially having conversations about forming relationships with law enforcement.

“Our biggest goal is just to build that bridge with the community,” said Senatus. “We want to get them to interact with us and know that we’re people outside of the uniform and that they can trust us whenever they see us in their neighborhood.”

The Leadership Camp will hold a graduation and celebration dinner on Friday evening for the children who took part this week.

The Madison Police Department’s Community Outreach and Resource Education (CORE) Team officers and officers from the Black Officer Coalition are the ones leading the camp. CORE partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to put this on.

Officer Senatus hopes the program can grow to include more young people next year.

Later this month, Madison Police will host the Latino Youth Academy.

