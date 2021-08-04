Oshkosh woman arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Police Department officials say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Police said the woman was taken into custody Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Oshkosh. The woman was arrested without incident.

The targeted victim was not injured.

Police say the woman, who is from Oshkosh, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide. No further information has been released.

