Oshkosh woman arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot
The targeted victim was not injured.
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Police Department officials say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Police said the woman was taken into custody Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Oshkosh. The woman was arrested without incident.
The targeted victim was not injured.
Police say the woman, who is from Oshkosh, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide. No further information has been released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.