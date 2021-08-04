Advertisement

Packers OT Bakhtiari isn’t setting timetable for his return

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has used his big personality to make his presence felt in training camp even as he’s unable to practice.

How soon he will join his teammates on the field remains uncertain.

The All-Pro left tackle tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice and isn’t speculating on when he will return.

Bakhtiari is still finding ways to contribute by keeping the mood upbeat in camp.

He gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a custom-made golf cart and switched jerseys one day with new Packers tackle and Bakhtiari lookalike Dennis Kelly.

