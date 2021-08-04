Advertisement

Sauk Co. hits CDC’s highest level of COVID-19 community transmission

Sauk County crossed into the CDC's highest level for COVID-19 community transmission Wednesday.
Sauk County crossed into the CDC's highest level for COVID-19 community transmission Wednesday.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County crossed the barrier into the most severe category of COVID-19 designated by federal health officials Wednesday, on the same day the state reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map showed Sauk County had moved from substantial to high Wednesday.

Under that newest advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

Iowa County has also moved from moderate to ‘substantial’ on Wednesday.

The graph below compares the CDC map from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Rock County moved from substantial to high on Tuesday, while Columbia Co. Public Health moved into the substantial level of community transmission.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,180 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the seven-day rolling average in the state has risen past 900. The seven-day rolling average hasn’t been that high since Feb 9., when it hit 913 cases.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Treinen Farm presents new thought-experiments corn maze
Madison Police officers are spending the week with area youth to form community relationships.
MPD partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host Leadership Camp
Madison-area health workers urge COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant people
Thomasville City Schools will now require masks for all students and staff as the new school...
State employees mandated to wear masks indoors starting Thursday