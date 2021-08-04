Sauk Co. hits CDC’s highest level of COVID-19 community transmission

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County crossed the barrier into the most severe category of COVID-19 designated by federal health officials Wednesday, on the same day the state reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map showed Sauk County had moved from substantial to high Wednesday.

Under that newest advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

Iowa County has also moved from moderate to ‘substantial’ on Wednesday.

The graph below compares the CDC map from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Rock County moved from substantial to high on Tuesday, while Columbia Co. Public Health moved into the substantial level of community transmission.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,180 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the seven-day rolling average in the state has risen past 900. The seven-day rolling average hasn’t been that high since Feb 9., when it hit 913 cases.

