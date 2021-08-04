Sweet reward: State fair offers cream puffs for vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Fair will offer a sweet treat for anyone who is still unvaccinated and decides to get their first shot at its on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic: a free cream puff.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the delectable deal Wednesday, with his office explaining that people who get vaccinated at the clinic will get a voucher for a free cream puff from the Cream Puff Pavilion. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 5 through August 15, his office noted.

“For 52 years, Kathy and I haven’t missed a State Fair—except for last year, of course—and we’ve shared some of our favorite memories here, including eating our fair share of Wisconsin cream puffs,” Gov. Evers said, adding that he’s thrilled to partner with fair organizers to get cream puffs into the hands of those who get shots in the arm.

The Evers Administration pointed to the rapidly increasing number of new coronavirus cases across the state and throughout the nation to stress the urgency of getting vaccinated. Health officials warned that the highly-infectious Delta variant was the primary driver of the rise and warned that without getting it under control even more dangerous variants could arise.

Dept. of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake asked anyone with reservations about the vaccine to contact their own doctor or healthcare provider to see what they say about it.

“Here is what the facts and data are showing: first, the COVID-19 vaccines are providing protection against COVID-19 and all variants, like the Delta, and they are helping prevent severe illness,” she explained. “Second, most confirmed cases are in people who are not yet fully vaccinated.”

People looking to get vaccinated - and don’t expect to make it to the fair for a free cream puff - can find a location by visiting vaccines.gov or calling either 211 or 877-847-2211.

