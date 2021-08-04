Treinen Farm presents new thought-experiments corn maze

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Treinen Farm Corn Maze is returning this year with a new theme: Schrödinger’s Cat and Other Thought Experiments.

Located in Lodi, WI, Treinen Farm is home to fall experiences such as walking trails, pumpkin picking, bonfires and a corn maze nominated for USA Today’s 2021 top ten corn mazes in the U.S.

Besides the adorable kitten in a box, the maze features many other classic thought experiments including the Trolley Problem, Ship of Theseus, Zeno’s Arrow, and an additional String Theory Maze.

Further information about the maze, ticket prices and COVID-19 safety guidelines can be found here.

