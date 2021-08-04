Turning wetter and hotter by the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to get outside Wednesday and Thursday because the weather pattern will turn wetter and hotter by the end of the week. Multiple rounds of scattered rain showers and storms will be possible Thursday night through the end of the weekend. Rain and a few non-severe storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday. More rain showers and storms will be likely over the weekend, too.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be hazy, mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, which is near normal for this time of year. The average high in Madison on August 4 is 81 degrees. More smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada will impact the area and cause a hazy, smoky sky. The smoke could have a minor impact on the air quality across southern Wisconsin. The air quality could remain unhealthy for those who have heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children across central and northern Wisconsin. More plumes of smoke could continue to impact southern Wisconsin through the end of the workweek. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or downpour cannot be ruled Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Air Quality - Wednesday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be our last pleasant summer day. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 80s. It is still not going to be overly humid with dew point temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. There will be more clouds around throughout the day on Thursday, especially during the second half. Despite the clouds, much of the day on Thursday is going to be dry. The chance for scattered rain showers and storms will increase Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

An upper-level storm system will swing through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. This storm system will trigger scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms during this time. Overall, rain looks like it is going to be likely. Thursday and Friday are NOT First Alert Weather Days because strong to severe storms and widespread heavy rainfall is not expected. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Scattered rain showers and storms Thursday night - Friday morning (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be warm and more humid. Highs on Friday will still be in the lower to mid 80s. With the dew point temperature rising into the mid to upper 60s, you are going to start to feel the humidity Friday afternoon/evening. There will be a chance of rain and storms Friday morning, and then again Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend looks like it is going to be very warm, if not hot, and humid with the chances of stormy periods. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s and in the upper 80s on Sunday. The higher humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature, so heat indices could be above 90 degrees, especially on Sunday. A few rain showers, downpours and storms will be possible Saturday. The better chance of rain and storms this weekend will come on Sunday. This is when there could be a few stronger storms around, too.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will stick around early next week. Monday looks like it will be the hottest day out of the 7 days. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees. The humidity could put feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, so dangerous heat could be possible early next week. At least low rain and storm chances will continue through early next week as well.

