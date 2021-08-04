Advertisement

Two women accused in Town of Madison stabbing

Investigators say the victim was stabbed multiple times.
(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Madison woman faces attempted homicide allegations for allegedly stabbing someone early Tuesday morning at a home just outside the city.

Alizae Boatwright was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of attempted first-degree homicide. Another Madison woman, 36-year-old Belinda Jackson, faces an attempted first degree homicide - party to a crime count, as well.

According to the Town of Madison Police Dept., officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds when they responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Woodview Court. The individual was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not indicate what led to the attack, however they noted that the three of them knew each other beforehand and police believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Town of Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345.

