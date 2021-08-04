Advertisement

Verona schools issue mask mandate for students, staff

Madison Metropolitan School District announced a similar requirement last week.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Dane Co. school district will require its students and staff to wear masks when they are indoors.

On Wednesday, the Verona Area School District declared all students and staff will need to wear masks in the coming school whenever they are in a building or on a bus. The district is also recommending everyone mask up when they are in crowded outdoor areas.

In a Facebook post, district officials offered two reasons for the mandate:

  1. It will allow the district to return to in-person classes where “students (can) thrive in an environment where they learn, interact, and be supported... by school staff along with their peers.” The district had already committed to five-days-a-week in-person instruction.
  2. The rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, coupled with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines urging people wear masks if they are in a county where community transmission is considered high or substantial, with Dane Co. falling into the latter category.

The district also noted that masks will allow more students to remain in classes regularly because it will not need to conduct contact tracing, which would entail quarantining for those affected.

Verona Area School District announced its plan for the return to school this fall. An email was sent to families...

Posted by Verona Area School District on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Last week, the county’s largest school district, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced it too would require students and staff to wear masks.

