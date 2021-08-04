Williamson Street area residents share concern over crashes in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 News followed up with the Madison Police Dept. of records after an SUV crashed into a building at the intersection of Williamson St. and Baldwin St. early Monday.

In 2021, there have been 25 crashes between the 600 block to 1500 block of Williamson Street, according to police records.

Separately, there have been five speeding tickets issued for drivers along that same stretch of road.

Some residents in the area say they’ve noticed reckless driving along willy street this summer.

“I’ve seen cars just go zipping by, maybe 45-50 mph in a 25-30 mph zone,” neighborhood resident Sam Havey said.

Havey said he makes a point to put down his phone before he crosses the street.

“I do feel safe for the most part, but I don’t think it’s safe as it once was,” Havey said. “I’m definitely a little [wearier], and cautious for sure.”

Madison Police have increased enforcement for speeding and reckless driving along East Washington, just a few blocks away from Williamson Street. However, Williamson St. is not included in that area of increased enforcement.

