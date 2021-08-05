Dane Co. moves up to CDC’s high COVID-19 transmission level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County crossed into the most severe category of COVID-19 transmission indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, as Rock County’s status moved down a level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map shows Dane County had moved from substantial to high Wednesday. Rock County has moved from high to substantial.

Under the agency’s advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

The graphic below demonstrates the shift in COVID-19 transmission levels from Wednesday to Thursday.

Rock County has moved into the high category of transmission on Tuesday. Despite it moving back down a level Thursday, Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said the agency is worried about the uptick in cases.

“We are concerned that the Delta variant, with it being more contagious than past versions of the virus, there is the possibility that the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 will continue to increase significantly if not exponentially,” said Harwood.

Sauk County crossed the barrier into high levels of transmission Wednesday, while Iowa County moved from moderate to substantial.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the seven-day rolling average in the state hit 1,000.

