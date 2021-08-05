Drought still lingers in Southern Wisconsin
Madison is more than 10″ behind on rainfall so far this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rainfall has been in short supply across south-central Wisconsin. Madison has seen more than 13″ of rainfall so far this year (up to August 5th). That’s more than 10″ behind average. Most of southern Wisconsin is in the same boat. Southern counties have picked up between 50-75% of average rainfall to-date.
The drought has not been as severe in recent weeks across northern/central Wisconsin. Recent heavy rain had offset what was a growing rain deficit. However, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts below-average rainfall through the middle of August.
That said, an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for this weekend. Scattered showers and storms may deliver heavy rain in select locations. Medium-range models suggest most places will pick up about 1″ of rainfall.
