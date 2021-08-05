Advertisement

Drought still lingers in Southern Wisconsin

Madison is more than 10″ behind on rainfall so far this year
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rainfall has been in short supply across south-central Wisconsin. Madison has seen more than 13″ of rainfall so far this year (up to August 5th). That’s more than 10″ behind average. Most of southern Wisconsin is in the same boat. Southern counties have picked up between 50-75% of average rainfall to-date.

Madison is more than 10" behind on rainfall.
Southern Wisconsin has only picked up 50-75% of average rainfall to-date (Jan 1 - Aug 5) Data:...
The drought has not been as severe in recent weeks across northern/central Wisconsin. Recent heavy rain had offset what was a growing rain deficit. However, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts below-average rainfall through the middle of August.

Drier than Average conditions are expected for the northern U.S. - including Wisconsin - for...
That said, an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for this weekend. Scattered showers and storms may deliver heavy rain in select locations. Medium-range models suggest most places will pick up about 1″ of rainfall.

Most places pick up around 1" of rain through Sunday evening.
