Face masks ‘optional’ for now at Janesville, Milton schools

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Schools in Rock County are getting ready to return to the classroom and to in-person learning.

Administrators in both Milton and Janesville schools feel better prepared for this fall after a full year of navigating COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We’re more confident in the upcoming school year than we were in the past,” said Patrick Gasper, the Public Information Officer for the School District of Janesville. “We’re going to be using a lot of the same things that we implemented last year for the coming school year.”

In Milton, Superintendent Rich Dahman says a majority of students opted to learn in-person last year.

“Having had the opportunity for students who chose to be on site to be on site for nearly the entire year last year does make the start of this year a little bit easier,” said Dahman.

For students and staff in Milton and Janesville, face masks are optional. Both school boards voted on similar changes earlier this summer.

The Milton School Board members approved the changes to the district’s COVID-19 safety plan back in July. The changes, including making face masks optional for all students and staff, took effect on August 1st.

The Janesville School Board of Education passed a motion, effective immediately, in early June cancelling the mask mandate for students and staff in school buildings.

Both Janesville and Milton schools are encouraging vaccinations for students and staff.

“We’ve encouraged people to get vaccinated because we know that the level of vaccination plays a part in the continued spread,” said Dahman.

Gasper says the vaccination rate for Janesville staff is at 90 percent.

“We’re going to be ready for school during the first part of September,” said Gasper.

Superintendents say they are in collaboration with the Rock County Health Department and are prepared to be flexible with their COVID-19 safety plans.

“We’re considering whether there’s any need for us to make any changes between now and the start of the year,” said Dahman. “We want to make sure that we offer that in-person opportunity for our students because for a vast majority of our students that’s where we learn best.”

The Rock County Public Health Department shared the following statement with NBC15 about its guidance for masks in schools.

Rock County Public Health Department and Wisconsin DHS are endorsing recommendations from the CDC to make in-person education a priority this year. The CDC recommends masks be worn indoors by all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in a school setting. They also recommend physical distancing of at least 3 feet.

The Rock County Health Dept. is currently working to communicate the updated COVID-19 guidance to Rock County schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Starting next week, there will also be a new school dashboard posted on the health department website.

