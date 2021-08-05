Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for former Adjutant General

Maj. Gen. Albert Wilkening (Source: Wisconsin National Guard)
Maj. Gen. Albert Wilkening (Source: Wisconsin National Guard)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff this weekend to honor a former Adjutant General who commanded the state National Guard for five years.

Albert H. Wilkening, 74, died in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer, the Dept. of Military Affairs reported at the time. Funeral services for the former Maj. General are set for Saturday, August 7, in the village of Oregon.

On that day, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Gov. Tony Evers signed the order for flags to be lowered, describing Wilkening as “a dedicated public servant with a longstanding commitment to serving our country and the people of our state.”

“Our thoughts are with Maj. Gen. Wilkening’s family and loved ones as they honor his life and years of service to the state of Wisconsin,” the governor continued.

Wilkening, who joined the Air Force in 1968 during the Vietnam War, led the Wisconsin National Guard during many of the seminal moments of the United States’ War on Terror.

As Deputy Adjutant General, Wilkening was called on to lead the state’s guard on September 11, 2001, because the then-adjutant general was having scheduled surgery, the Dept. of Military Affairs recounted.

Wilkening assumed command of the guard the next year, overseeing federal and state missions by the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards during the period when the U.S. was beginning military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. Wilkening stepped down in 2007.

Throughout his career, Wilkening also received numerous awards and recognition such as the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, among many other accolades.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected for the weekend and into next week. A few showers...
Warmer and More Humid By the Weekend
Sauk County crossed into the CDC's highest level for COVID-19 community transmission Wednesday.
Sauk Co. hits CDC’s highest level of COVID-19 community transmission
Spread of COVID-19 affects evictions nationwide
Spread of COVID-19 affects evictions nationwide
Fort Atkinson dog trainer behind bars, connected to death of Husky puppy
Fort Atkinson dog trainer behind bars, connected to death of Husky puppy