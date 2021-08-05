Advertisement

Fort Atkinson man sentenced to 15 years for distributing child pornography

(pexels.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fort Atkinson man pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced in federal court for distributing child pornography after he emailed himself a sexually explicit video of a minor.

Christopher Cahill, 42, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the May of 2020 incident, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Officials say Cahill’s prison time will be followed by a life-time of supervision.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson stated the 15-year sentence was found as an aggravating factor in Cahill’s two previous convictions for sex offenses against minors.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cottage Grove Police Department, the Fort Atkinson Police Department and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office all investigated the charge against Cahill.

