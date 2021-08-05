Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo closes some indoor spaces over COVID-19 surge

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo has closed indoor public spaces Wednesday night due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The zoo posted on Facebook that it had closed the indoor part of the Primate Building and Herpetarium. The Aviary continues to be closed.

“We know that many of our guests have enjoyed these spaces over the last few months but unfortunately we need to adjust our operations to protect zoo goers (especially those under 12 years old), staff and animals from the latest COVID-19 resurgence,” the zoo stated.

Henry Vilas Zoo will also require its guests ages 5 and older to wear a mask in the carousel building, Glacier Grille, its gift shop and bathrooms.

The Zoo stated in mid-July that it hoped to begin vaccinations on its animals before the end of summer to help keep them protected against the coronavirus. Henry Vilas Zoo is one of more than 40 zoos set to participate in a vaccine trial.

