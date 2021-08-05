Advertisement

Justice Department finishes school safety grant program

Generic picture of money.
Generic picture of money.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Justice Department has finished handing out $100 million in grants to bolster school safety.

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that established the Office of School Safety within the Justice Department and provided $100 million for the grants.

Justice Department officials said Thursday the money has gone to upgrade school security systems, train police and educators in understanding adolescent mental health, train school resource officers, create a confidential threat reporting tip line and a threat assessment study with the University of Wisconsin and 40 schools around the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Madison-area pharmacies feel the weight of COVID-19 testing, again
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Deputy properly administered drunken driving tests in snow
Thursday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 transmission map shows that Dane...
Dane Co. moves up to CDC’s high COVID-19 transmission level
Madison hiker dies in fall on Colo. peak; 3 hikers hurt in rescue attempt