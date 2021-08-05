Madison-area pharmacies feel the weight of COVID-19 testing, again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, local pharmacies are feeling the weight of testing.

The Fitchburg Family Pharmacy pharmacist Dr. Matt Huppert said their free testing site is getting busier by the day.

Last week, the pharmacy conducted about 50 tests per day. On Wednesday, the pharmacy conducted 244 tests. They are at 130 tests as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Coronavirus testing has also started to pick up again across the state over the course of the past month.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the percent positivity rate among COVID-19 tests in the state has soared over the past month. DHS reports the current positive rate is at 7.6%, whereas it was at 1.5% one month ago.

The current positivity rate is in line with levels from January.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Madison and Dane County stated Thursday that while COVID-19 tests in Dane County have increased over the last few weeks, there are no plans to revert the Alliant Energy Center to a testing site. PHMDC has also added more pharmacies in the county to its testing network since the Alliant Energy Center testing site closed at the end of June, which helps with testing access for rural residents.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Thad Schumacher also stated that they are seeing more people come into the pharmacy to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the business reported that one or two people a day were coming in to get their shots. But this week, about 10 people have been coming in per day to be immunized.

