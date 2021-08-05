Advertisement

Madison-area pharmacies feel the weight of COVID-19 testing, again

A spokesperson for the PHMDC stated there are no plans to revert the Alliant Energy Center to a COVID-19 testing site.
(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, local pharmacies are feeling the weight of testing.

The Fitchburg Family Pharmacy pharmacist Dr. Matt Huppert said their free testing site is getting busier by the day.

Last week, the pharmacy conducted about 50 tests per day. On Wednesday, the pharmacy conducted 244 tests. They are at 130 tests as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Coronavirus testing has also started to pick up again across the state over the course of the past month.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the percent positivity rate among COVID-19 tests in the state has soared over the past month. DHS reports the current positive rate is at 7.6%, whereas it was at 1.5% one month ago.

The current positivity rate is in line with levels from January.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Madison and Dane County stated Thursday that while COVID-19 tests in Dane County have increased over the last few weeks, there are no plans to revert the Alliant Energy Center to a testing site. PHMDC has also added more pharmacies in the county to its testing network since the Alliant Energy Center testing site closed at the end of June, which helps with testing access for rural residents.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Thad Schumacher also stated that they are seeing more people come into the pharmacy to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the business reported that one or two people a day were coming in to get their shots. But this week, about 10 people have been coming in per day to be immunized.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Deputy properly administered drunken driving tests in snow
Generic picture of money.
Justice Department finishes school safety grant program
Thursday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 transmission map shows that Dane...
Dane Co. moves up to CDC’s high COVID-19 transmission level
Madison hiker dies in fall on Colo. peak; 3 hikers hurt in rescue attempt