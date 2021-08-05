Madison PD: Loaded gun, garage door opener stolen from unlocked car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A loaded firearm was among the items stolen from a car on Madison’s far west side Tuesday evening.

Madison Police Department officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to the 9300 block of Highland Gate Way for a theft from a vehicle.

The victim told MPD that their car was unlocked and parked outside in a driveway.

A Smith and Weston gun with a gray handle and silver slide, which was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, was stolen from the car. Authorities say a concealed carry holster and garage door opener was also taken from the vehicle.

The victim also told officers that they did not know if the suspect entered the house.

MPD is continuing to investigate this theft.

