Advertisement

Madison PD: Loaded gun, garage door opener stolen from unlocked car

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A loaded firearm was among the items stolen from a car on Madison’s far west side Tuesday evening.

Madison Police Department officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to the 9300 block of Highland Gate Way for a theft from a vehicle.

The victim told MPD that their car was unlocked and parked outside in a driveway.

A Smith and Weston gun with a gray handle and silver slide, which was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, was stolen from the car. Authorities say a concealed carry holster and garage door opener was also taken from the vehicle.

The victim also told officers that they did not know if the suspect entered the house.

MPD is continuing to investigate this theft.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Henry Vilas Zoo closes some indoor spaces over COVID-19 surge
Woman threatens physical harm to Madison PD officers during arrest
A gun and target symbol.
Milwaukee father who left children alone charged in shooting death
Man accused of using weapon to steal 2 pairs of shoes from Madison store