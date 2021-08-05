Advertisement

Man accused of using weapon to steal 2 pairs of shoes from Madison store

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a 33-year-old man Wednesday morning, saying he stole two pairs of shoes from a store and threatened a clerk with a weapon.

Officers were called around 11:35 a.m. to the 400 block of State Street, according to an incident report, where the victim told police the suspect who robbed them with a weapon was “incredibly violent.”

The suspect had allegedly taken two pairs of shoes and then left the store.

UW Madison Police Department officers were in the area and located a suspect that matched the person’s description. Officials arrested Andrew Coffey and took him to the Dane County Jail. He is accused of disorderly conduct while armed, retail theft and obstructing.

MPD officers were able to find the shoes wrapped in a shirt near where the suspect was found.

MPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

