Masks required again at Madison College - effective immediately

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks are once again required indoors at Madison College. Administrators reinstated a face covering requirement and did not wait to implement it.

The new requirement goes into effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

In a statement Thursday morning, Madison College cited the revised recommendations issued on July 27 by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health Madison and Dane Co. that asked both the vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear face coverings when they are at indoor public locations or a private indoor gathering.

The CDC’s guidance covered counties ranked as having high or substantial community transmission, a threshold Dane Co. crossed by the end of last week. By then, PHMDC had issued its own recommendations in an effort to curtail the dramatic spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Madison College cited rising transmission rates and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant for the return to masking.

While the college is reinstituting the face covering mandate, it is not currently planning on bringing back door screeners or a health screening requirement for those entering buildings.

