Motorcycle rider dies after weekend crash in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old LaValle man died following a weekend motorcycle crash on a Sauk Co. highway.

In an update, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Patrick Delucia had succumbed this week to injuries he sustained in Saturday’s crash.

According to Sheriff Chip Meister, Delucia was riding a three-wheel motorcycle on State Highway 33-58, in the Village of LaValle, when he tried passing another vehicle. Delucia’s motorcycle went off the road and struck a guardrail.

Delucia, who had not been wearing a helmet, was found unconscious and his motorcycle was on fire, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

While Delucia lived in Sauk Co., Meister noted that he had significant ties to Homer, New York, as well.

