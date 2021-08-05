Advertisement

Nearly 20 local Madison restaurants to require masks for staff, customers

The new restriction goes into effect on Monday, August 9
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting next week, nearly 20 locally owned restaurants will begin requiring their staff and all customers wear masks at their establishments. The nineteen locations that make up the Food Fight Restaurant Group (listed below) announced the move on their Facebook page on Thursday.

The post explained they were re-imposing the requirement after several fully-vaccinated employees contracted the COVID-19.

“Many of our employees have vulnerable people at home, including unvaccinated children. We owe it to our community and co-workers to continue to make health and safety our top priority,” the post read.

The restaurants also noted the rising number of cases in the state and in Dane Co., pointing out that the county has already crossed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask at indoor public locations. On Thursday, Dane Co. moved into the red, crossing into the CDC’s high category for community transmission.

The new policy will not be in effect this weekend. According to the restaurants, they plan to begin enforcing it on Monday, August 9, and they will have free face coverings available at each location.

Customers will only need to wear them when they are not seated at their tables.

“We take pride in our teams for being compassionate and supportive of each other during this wild and stressful year & a half,” the post continued. “Stay safe and mask up!”

More information about new policy is available here.

List of restaurants that make up the Food Fight Restaurant Group:

  • Aldo’s Cafe
  • Bar Corallini
  • Bassett Street Brunch Club
  • Canteen
  • Cento
  • The Coopers Tavern
  • Craftsman Table and Tap
  • DLUX
  • Eldorado Grill
  • Everly
  • Fresco
  • Hubbard Ave. Diner
  • Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse
  • Luigi’s Pizza
  • Market Street Diner
  • Miko Poke
  • Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
  • Steenbock’s on Orchard
  • Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

