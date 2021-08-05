Nearly 20 local Madison restaurants to require masks for staff, customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting next week, nearly 20 locally owned restaurants will begin requiring their staff and all customers wear masks at their establishments. The nineteen locations that make up the Food Fight Restaurant Group (listed below) announced the move on their Facebook page on Thursday.

The post explained they were re-imposing the requirement after several fully-vaccinated employees contracted the COVID-19.

“Many of our employees have vulnerable people at home, including unvaccinated children. We owe it to our community and co-workers to continue to make health and safety our top priority,” the post read.

The restaurants also noted the rising number of cases in the state and in Dane Co., pointing out that the county has already crossed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask at indoor public locations. On Thursday, Dane Co. moved into the red, crossing into the CDC’s high category for community transmission.

The new policy will not be in effect this weekend. According to the restaurants, they plan to begin enforcing it on Monday, August 9, and they will have free face coverings available at each location.

Customers will only need to wear them when they are not seated at their tables.

“We take pride in our teams for being compassionate and supportive of each other during this wild and stressful year & a half,” the post continued. “Stay safe and mask up!”

More information about new policy is available here.

List of restaurants that make up the Food Fight Restaurant Group:

Aldo’s Cafe

Bar Corallini

Bassett Street Brunch Club

Canteen

Cento

The Coopers Tavern

Craftsman Table and Tap

DLUX

Eldorado Grill

Everly

Fresco

Hubbard Ave. Diner

Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse

Luigi’s Pizza

Market Street Diner

Miko Poke

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

Steenbock’s on Orchard

Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

