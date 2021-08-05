Advertisement

Officials search for 88-year-old Minn. man, used credit card in Mineral Point

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old Minnesota man who hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. Wednesday in central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice stated that Patrick Albert McNeely left his home in North St. Paul around 1 a.m., but had not returned home.

Authorities say his credit card was used around 5:55 p.m. in Mineral Point.

He is described as standing 5′8″ tall, weighing about 240 pounds and has green eyes and white hair. Officials believe he has a bandage on his nose and is wearing a light-blue shirt and blue jeans.

McNeely was driving a tan 2012 Chevy Silverado with Minnesota Plate number DDD294, but officials say he left his phone and ID at home. He was also reported to have used his credit card around 10:10 a.m. at a Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae.

The DOJ stated that McNeely has dementia and has no clear ties to the area.

Anyone with information on McNeely’s whereabouts should call the North St. Paul Police Department.

