Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save.
Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs.
The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remained 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.
