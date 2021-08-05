Advertisement

Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs.

The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remained 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes while head coach Matt LaFleur and...
Packers’ Rodgers: Relationship with GM ‘work in progress’
John Bennett holds a photo of him competing in the 1956 Olympic games
90-year-old Middleton resident John Bennett won a silver medal at the 1956 Olympic games
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
COVID-19 cases could be linked to Bucks’ championship run
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint