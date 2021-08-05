Sun Prairie schools requiring masks indoors for all students, adults

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will be required inside school facilities this fall by all Sun Prairie Area School District students and adults starting Aug. 9, according to a letter sent out by the district to families.

SPASD stated that masks will be required for all 4k-12 students and adults while inside school district buildings, at indoor district activities and on district-sponsored transportation. Masks are optional outdoors.

Superintendent Brad Saron noted that the district wanted to ensure the safety of its students, families and staff. He also explained that the number of cases involving the Delta variant, as well as breakthrough COVID-19 cases, has warranted the use of masks indoors.

In a presentation attached to the letter, the district explained it will have local COVID-19 testing options for students who have symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive. This way, the district can reduce the number of days students must isolate or quarantine before coming back to class.

The district added its recommendations draw from advice given by multiple health agencies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The Verona Area School District also declared Wednesday that all students and staff will need to wear masks in the coming school year whenever they are in a building or on a bus. Just over a week ago, the county’s largest school district, the Madison Metropolitan School District, announced it too would require students and staff to wear masks.

