UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health will soon require all of its employees, including those at its Madison hospital, to get the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they work directly with patients.

“After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve,” President and CEO Clay Holderman explained.

The three-state health system will require its 33,000-plus strong workforce to be fully vaccinated by November 1, which means they will have to have completed their vaccination series two weeks prior to that date.

The health system noted that employees can apply for an exemption for medical or religious reasons, matching its policy for other vaccination requirement. Pregnant workers will be allowed to defer getting the vaccine if they choose.

Employees who are not exempted from the policy face voluntary resignation or termination.

The health system said it has worked to demonstrate the safety of the coronavirus vaccine since December, sharing clinically validated information about the vaccine and answering questions about it.

“The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall, " Chief Clinical Officer Dave Williams said, emphasizing the vaccines are safe and effective ways to prevent more serious cases of COVID-19, hospitalization, and death.

The move comes a day after UW Health announced it would require workers to get vaccinated. SSM Health made a similar move earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.