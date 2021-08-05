Unsettled Pattern sets up for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the coming weekend as heat & humidity surge into Wisconsin. Temperatures remain in the lower - mid 80s through early next week. However, the humidity will make it feel hotter. Shower and storm chances will also increase, so it’s a good idea to have an umbrella handy over the next several days!

An area of showers and cloud cover was drifting into Wisconsin from the West on Thursday afternoon. Most of this activity should fizzle out this evening, but a few scattered showers with embedded thunder cannot be ruled out. Lows fall into the mid 60s tonight as another area of showers and storms enters from the southeast. Friday may start off with some rain - mainly focused from Madison and points eastward.

Clouds remain draped over the Badger State through the weekend. Saturday doesn’t appear to be a washout with some scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms - especially West and near the State Line. While the chances are low & rain totals are low, storms that can mature will produce downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps hail.

Another rounds of showers and storms moves through late Saturday into Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues into next week with daily rain chances. The heat and humidity will be a point of concern by Tuesday when most places climb into the lower 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. Heat index values could approach 100°F.

The NBC15 First Alert Weather App will come in handy this weekend! Use the interactive radar to track showers and storms as they develop.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers & storms. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: 50% Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy. HIGH: 83

SATURDAY: 30% Showers/Storms; Isolated Rain (Not a Washout, but keep the interactive radar handy!) LOW: 65 HIGH: 85

SUNDAY: 50% Scattered showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy LOW: 69 HIGH: 86

MONDAY: 40% Scattered showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy LOW: 70 HIGH: 87

TUESDAY: 30% Showers/Storms; Hot & Humid under a Partly Sunny Sky LOW: 72 HIGH: 90

WEDNESDAY: 30% Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy LOW: 68 HIGH: 87

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 65 HIGH: 83

