UW Milwaukee chancellor: UW System affirms school’s authority to implement COVID-19 protocol

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite a state legislative committee’s determination that it could overrule COVID-19 restrictions issued by the UW System, the chancellor of its Milwaukee campus told faculty and staff Thursday that the UW System has affirmed the schools’ authority to enact these precautions.

UW Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone stated Thursday that his university will keep its mask and testing mandates in place to keep its students safe against the coronavirus.

“This is not about politics,” said Mone. “It is about doing all we can to ensure a high-quality, in-person resumption of classes and achieving close to normal life and activities on our campuses. Much is at stake.”

On Tuesday, the legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4 to rule that they have final oversight over any COVID-19 action by the universities by declaring it a rule making procedure. The vote by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules came without a formal meeting or public comment.

Committee Co-Chair Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater), who introduced the initiative, declared Tuesday that it was necessary by claiming, “[g]overnment issued Covid-19 mandates and lockdowns have failed miserably in dealing with this virus.”

Mone stated that UW Milwaukee announced mandatory indoor mask-wearing for its students, staff and visitors during a staff town hall on Wedneday. All unvaccinated students and employees who are not 100% online learners or workers will need to be tested weekly.

UW Milwaukee has also implemented COVID-19 incentive programs, which include giveaways to win prizes like a MacBook Air, four tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers game and a four-pack of Summerfest Day passes.

UW Madison implemented its new mask mandate Thursday for anyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, to wear a face covering indoors. The university announced the new mask rules Tuesday, just hours after the legislative committee claimed the right to block any UW System COVID-19 protocol.

