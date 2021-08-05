Verona schools triples up bus routes, changing class start times

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide shortage of bus drivers has caused the Verona Area School District to triple the number of bus routes required to get all students to school this fall.

The school district sent a letter to all families, explaining that drivers will pick up and drop off students three separate times each morning and afternoon. VASD included a route schedule for each school (see below).

VASD told families that it ran a recruitment campaign with its transportation provider, Badger Bus, which included incentives. However, the lack of drivers and a need for more buses to bring students back to five days of in-person learning required tripling its routes.

Officials also asked families to consider self-transportation and carpooling to school, if they are able to put less stress on the bus system. Those who can walk or bike to school are also encouraged to do so.

The district added that if anyone is interested in applying to be a school bus driver, they could earn up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus, paid training and a flexible schedule.

Elementary Routes for Glacier Edge, Country View, Sugar Creek, VAIS and New Century

Drop off at 7:05 for a 7:20 Start at Elementary

End of Day 2:15- Busses leaving at 2:25 at Elementary

Day Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Start Time 9:25 a.m. 7:20 a.m. 7:20 a.m. 7:20 a.m. 7:20 a.m. End Time 2:20 p.m. 2:20 p.m. 2:20 p.m. 2:20 p.m. 2:20 p.m.

Elementary Routes for Stoner Prairie and Core Knowledge Elementary

Drop off at 7:50 for an 8:05 Start

End of Day 3:05- Busses leaving at 3:15

Day Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Start Time 9:55 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:05 a.m. End Time 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m.

Middle School Routes for Badger Ridge, Savanna Oaks and Core Knowledge Middle

Drop off at 7:50 for an 8:05 Start at MS

End of Day 3:05- Busses leaving at 3:15 at MS

Day Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Start Time 9:55 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:05 a.m. End Time 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m.

Verona Area High School

Drop off at 8:35 for an 8:45 Start at HS

End of Day 3:50- Busses leaving at 4:00 at HS

Day Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Start Time 10:40 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 8:45 a.m. End Time 3:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m.

