Advertisement

Verona schools triples up bus routes, changing class start times

The new school year is less than two months away and some districts and bus companies are...
The new school year is less than two months away and some districts and bus companies are struggling to find drivers.(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide shortage of bus drivers has caused the Verona Area School District to triple the number of bus routes required to get all students to school this fall.

The school district sent a letter to all families, explaining that drivers will pick up and drop off students three separate times each morning and afternoon. VASD included a route schedule for each school (see below).

VASD told families that it ran a recruitment campaign with its transportation provider, Badger Bus, which included incentives. However, the lack of drivers and a need for more buses to bring students back to five days of in-person learning required tripling its routes.

Officials also asked families to consider self-transportation and carpooling to school, if they are able to put less stress on the bus system. Those who can walk or bike to school are also encouraged to do so.

The district added that if anyone is interested in applying to be a school bus driver, they could earn up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus, paid training and a flexible schedule.

Elementary Routes for Glacier Edge, Country View, Sugar Creek, VAIS and New Century

Drop off at 7:05 for a 7:20 Start at Elementary
End of Day 2:15- Busses leaving at 2:25 at Elementary
DayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Start Time9:25 a.m.7:20 a.m.7:20 a.m.7:20 a.m.7:20 a.m.
End Time2:20 p.m.2:20 p.m.2:20 p.m.2:20 p.m.2:20 p.m.

Elementary Routes for Stoner Prairie and Core Knowledge Elementary

Drop off at 7:50 for an 8:05 Start
End of Day 3:05- Busses leaving at 3:15
DayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Start Time9:55 a.m.8:05 a.m.8:05 a.m.8:05 a.m.8:05 a.m.
End Time3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.

Middle School Routes for Badger Ridge, Savanna Oaks and Core Knowledge Middle

Drop off at 7:50 for an 8:05 Start at MS
End of Day 3:05- Busses leaving at 3:15 at MS
DayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Start Time9:55 a.m.8:05 a.m.8:05 a.m.8:05 a.m.8:05 a.m.
End Time3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.3:05 p.m.

Verona Area High School

Drop off at 8:35 for an 8:45 Start at HS
End of Day 3:50- Busses leaving at 4:00 at HS
DayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Start Time10:40 a.m.8:45 a.m.8:45 a.m.8:45 a.m.8:45 a.m.
End Time3:50 p.m.3:50 p.m.3:50 p.m.3:50 p.m.3:50 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert canceled, 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids found safe
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

10-year-old Makyia Howard, a dog bite victim, holds hands with her mother Anisa Sanfratello on...
10-year-old Janesville girl attacked by dog, mother pleading for more precautions
10-year-old Janesville girl attacked by dog, mother pleading for more precautions
10-year-old Janesville girl attacked by dog, mother pleading for more precautions
Districts struggle to fill open teaching positions before school year
Districts struggle to fill open teaching positions before school year
BBB warns parents of back-to-school tech supply scams
BBB warns parents of back-to-school tech supply scams