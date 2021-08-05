Advertisement

Warmer and More Humid By the Weekend

A few showers and thunderstorms possible
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be drifting away from us today and in its wake, southerly wind and increasing humidity will be seen. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 80s in most spots. A weak trough may be enough to kick off a few scattered showers tonight. Some of those showers may linger into the early part of Friday. Most of Friday will be dry with rain becoming likely again later in the afternoon and into Friday night. Temperatures will turn a bit warmer through the weekend with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. By Monday, highs will be closer to 90 degrees. Humidity levels will remain high through the weekend and into next week week. A few scattered showers will be possible again on Sunday.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected for the weekend and into next week. A few showers...
Warmer and more humid conditions are expected for the weekend and into next week. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected along the way, mainly Friday night and Sunday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 83. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: South 10.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers/t-storms likely. High: 83.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Turning wetter and hotter by the end of the week
Next Big Weather Maker - Scattered rain showers and storms Thursday night - Friday morning
Turning wetter and hotter by the end of the week
More sunshine is coming up over the next couple days before rain moves in Thursday night and...
More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today
High Temperature Trend - Madison
Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday because storms and the heat return later this week