Warmer and More Humid By the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be drifting away from us today and in its wake, southerly wind and increasing humidity will be seen. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 80s in most spots. A weak trough may be enough to kick off a few scattered showers tonight. Some of those showers may linger into the early part of Friday. Most of Friday will be dry with rain becoming likely again later in the afternoon and into Friday night. Temperatures will turn a bit warmer through the weekend with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. By Monday, highs will be closer to 90 degrees. Humidity levels will remain high through the weekend and into next week week. A few scattered showers will be possible again on Sunday.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected for the weekend and into next week. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected along the way, mainly Friday night and Sunday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 83. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: South 10.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers/t-storms likely. High: 83.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High: 87.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.