Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for 2-month-old baby, possibly with 28-year-old mother

Wisconsin Rapids Police are looking for Haley Pelot and her 2-month-old child
Wisconsin Rapids Police are looking for Haley Pelot and her 2-month-old child
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a 28-year-old woman and her 2-month-old child.

Police said they attempted to contact Haley Pelot to investigate child neglect. On Aug. 4, Pelot spotted officers and got into another vehicle. A pursuit began, but was stopped due to the possibility the baby may be in the car. Police said Pelot was with a man who was driving.

Haley Pelot photo taken in June 2021
Haley Pelot photo taken in June 2021(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

Pelot was last seen in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry. It has a black bumper and Wisconsin license plate AHY 5345.

Police said while they are looking for Pelot, their main concern is making sure her child is safe.

If you have any information about this case, call Wood County dispatch at 715-421-8701.

