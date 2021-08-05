Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Fair is here! If you’re headed out to grab a world-famous cream puff or take a ride on the Ferris wheel, organizers announced Wednesday what visitors would need to know.

The fair posted on Facebook that masks are recommended for all indoors, but are not required.

Attendees must purchase their tickets and parking with a credit card. Both can be bought at the gate. Some vendors inside the fair will accept cash.

The fair also noted its new hours, which are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The only exception to those hours is the final Sunday, which is when the fair closes at 10 p.m. Aug 15.

The Wisconsin State Fair will offer a free cream puff voucher for anyone who is still unvaccinated and decides to get their first shot at its on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 5 through August 15, Gov. Tony Evers’ office noted.

