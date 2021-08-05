Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average COVID-19 cases hits 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven day rolling average hit four digits on Thursday, marking the first time it’s happened in almost six months.

State health officials report the new seven day rolling average reached 1,000 after 1,573 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in one day. This is the third day in a row that cases have topped 1,000 and the fourth time in the past week.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows the seven-day rolling average hadn’t topped 1,000 since Feb 7, when it was at 1,028.

With these new cases Thursday, the new cumulative total has reached 626,880 cases.

Dane County hit high levels of COVID-19 community transmission Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under that newest advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

Three people have died from the coronavirus Thursday, DHS adds. Officials state 7,453 deaths have ever been reported from the virus.

Delta variant total more than doubles in the past week

Delta variant case have skyrocketed in the past week, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

Four hundred and eighteen cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant have been discovered among tested cases, up from 182 last week. Data from the month of July shows that the Delta variant accounted for more than 79% of cases tested.

Other variants with increases:

Alpha: 3645 cases Thursday, up from 3,619 last week

Beta: 67 cases Thursday, up from 65 last week.

Weekly vaccinations shoot up overnight

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose sharply overnight, with over 9,500 more doses administered to residents. The total number of vaccinations completed this week sits at 24,062.

About 52.4% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 49.6% have completed their vaccine series. This is about a 0.1-point increase on both metrics since Wednesday.

