Woman threatens physical harm to Madison PD officers during arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old woman verbally threatened harm at Madison Police Department officers and spat at them Tuesday night after she was arrested on multiple felony warrants.

According to the police department, officers arrived around 6:25 p.m. on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail for a stolen phone. Officers were trying to interview the woman about the incident, but MPD said she was “uncooperative.”

Officers learned Misty Gaines had outstanding felony warrants and said she refused to take commands and began resisting arrest. MPD continued, saying she kicked at authorities when they tried to arrest her.

She later made verbal threats of physical harm to the officers and spat at them.

MPD said they had to put a “spit hood” on Gaines. She was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and then officials took her to the Dane County Jail for the outstanding warrants. She is also accused of resisting, threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Madison PD is still investigating this incident.

