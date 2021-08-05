Advertisement

Woman threatens physical harm to Madison PD officers during arrest

(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old woman verbally threatened harm at Madison Police Department officers and spat at them Tuesday night after she was arrested on multiple felony warrants.

According to the police department, officers arrived around 6:25 p.m. on the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail for a stolen phone. Officers were trying to interview the woman about the incident, but MPD said she was “uncooperative.”

Officers learned Misty Gaines had outstanding felony warrants and said she refused to take commands and began resisting arrest. MPD continued, saying she kicked at authorities when they tried to arrest her.

She later made verbal threats of physical harm to the officers and spat at them.

MPD said they had to put a “spit hood” on Gaines. She was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and then officials took her to the Dane County Jail for the outstanding warrants. She is also accused of resisting, threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Madison PD is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Henry Vilas Zoo closes some indoor spaces over COVID-19 surge
Police tape.
Madison PD: Loaded gun, garage door opener stolen from unlocked car
A gun and target symbol.
Milwaukee father who left children alone charged in shooting death
Man accused of using weapon to steal 2 pairs of shoes from Madison store