Badgers head football coach aims for consistency this season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are one month away from facing Penn State in the first home football game of the 2021 season, but the team’s media day took place Thursday to get fans excited.

Football coach Paul Chryst said the theme heading into the fall camp was consistency.

“I like a lot about this team, and yet I know that there’s a lot of work that we have to get done,” said Chryst. “Fall camp I think is a great time for a team and for individuals to truly get ready.”

Quarterback Graham Mertz said he was ready to go for the season.

“I was saying earlier if you told me we had a game in a week I’d be ready so I’m just itching to get started,” said Mertz.

