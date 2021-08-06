Advertisement

Badgers head football coach aims for consistency this season

By Leah Doherty and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are one month away from facing Penn State in the first home football game of the 2021 season, but the team’s media day took place Thursday to get fans excited.

Football coach Paul Chryst said the theme heading into the fall camp was consistency.

“I like a lot about this team, and yet I know that there’s a lot of work that we have to get done,” said Chryst. “Fall camp I think is a great time for a team and for individuals to truly get ready.”

Quarterback Graham Mertz said he was ready to go for the season.

“I was saying earlier if you told me we had a game in a week I’d be ready so I’m just itching to get started,” said Mertz.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert canceled, 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids found safe
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Chris McIntosh
UW Madison releases 21 names of those who applied to be athletic director
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season
The Badgers are set to play the Notre Dame Fightin' Irish at Lambeau on Sept. 5, 2026.
UW-Notre Dame set new date for Lambeau showdown