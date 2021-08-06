Advertisement

Brewers’ Houser tests positive for virus; Yelich feels fine

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left, signs autographs for fans before a...
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, left, signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Adrian Houser has become the latest Milwaukee Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Brewers also finally have a bit of good news as they continue dealing with issues related to the virus.

Outfielder Christian Yelich is eligible to come off the COVID-19 injured list and says he’s feeling fine. The Brewers haven’t yet made a move involving either Yelich or Houser.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Friday’s game with the San Francisco Giants that they’d decide on a plan for Yelich after he works out. Counsell said Houser reported symptoms Friday and took a test that came back positive.

