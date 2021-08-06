City of Madison reduces speed limits to 20 mph in some neighborhoods

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced its first step Friday in its goal to improve safety on city streets, lowering the speed limit from 25 to 20 in certain areas.

Streets within the Tenney-Lapham and Theresa-Hammersley neighborhoods were chosen as part of the 20 is Plenty program, which will begin on Monday, Aug. 9.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway explained that the neighborhood streets were selected based on crash data, street characteristics, current safety improvements and access to bike lanes and sidewalks.

20 is Plenty Map- Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. (City of Madison)

“The City of Madison is taking a hard look at safety on our streets, especially when it comes to reducing the speeds that can cause serious harm to our residents,” said Rhodes-Conway. ”Our new 20 is Plenty program is part of our Vision Zero initiative, which will continue to use all available tools to make our streets safer, including improving infrastructure, reducing vehicle speeds and increasing safety education.”

Nationwide, the City of Madison noted crashes between vehicles and pedestrians have risen by 46% since 2009.

The 20 is Plenty program is part of the Vision Zero Initiative, which aims to end avoidable fatal crashes. The City adds that it is joining other municipalities in this effort from across the country, including Minneapolis, New York City and Seattle.

