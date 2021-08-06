Advertisement

City of Madison reduces speed limits to 20 mph in some neighborhoods

20 is Plenty, Theresa-Hammersley neighborhood.
20 is Plenty, Theresa-Hammersley neighborhood.(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced its first step Friday in its goal to improve safety on city streets, lowering the speed limit from 25 to 20 in certain areas.

Streets within the Tenney-Lapham and Theresa-Hammersley neighborhoods were chosen as part of the 20 is Plenty program, which will begin on Monday, Aug. 9.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway explained that the neighborhood streets were selected based on crash data, street characteristics, current safety improvements and access to bike lanes and sidewalks.

20 is Plenty Map- Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.
20 is Plenty Map- Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.(City of Madison)

“The City of Madison is taking a hard look at safety on our streets, especially when it comes to reducing the speeds that can cause serious harm to our residents,” said Rhodes-Conway. ”Our new 20 is Plenty program is part of our Vision Zero initiative, which will continue to use all available tools to make our streets safer, including improving infrastructure, reducing vehicle speeds and increasing safety education.”

Nationwide, the City of Madison noted crashes between vehicles and pedestrians have risen by 46% since 2009.

The 20 is Plenty program is part of the Vision Zero Initiative, which aims to end avoidable fatal crashes. The City adds that it is joining other municipalities in this effort from across the country, including Minneapolis, New York City and Seattle.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

George Chavez, a program specialist with the Neighborhood Navigators in Sun Prairie, says hello...
Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators offer resources, support during pandemic
Army Private First Class Franklin Lawrence Handley of Janesville died as a result of a head-on...
Rock Co. officials honor U.S. Army private killed in Missouri wreck
Evers OKs use-of-force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities
New COVID-19 cases up 16-fold over last month; fully-vaccinated trail U.S.